100 Peruvian nuevo soles to Argentine pesos

Convert PEN to ARS at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = $262.3 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:31
PEN to ARS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ARS
1 PEN to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High262.3480262.3480
Low256.2830248.2050
Average260.2154254.8309
Change2.37%5.70%
1 PEN to ARS stats

The performance of PEN to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 262.3480 and a 30 day low of 256.2830. This means the 30 day average was 260.2154. The change for PEN to ARS was 2.37.

The performance of PEN to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 262.3480 and a 90 day low of 248.2050. This means the 90 day average was 254.8309. The change for PEN to ARS was 5.70.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Argentine Peso
1 PEN262.34800 ARS
5 PEN1,311.74000 ARS
10 PEN2,623.48000 ARS
20 PEN5,246.96000 ARS
50 PEN13,117.40000 ARS
100 PEN26,234.80000 ARS
250 PEN65,587.00000 ARS
500 PEN131,174.00000 ARS
1000 PEN262,348.00000 ARS
2000 PEN524,696.00000 ARS
5000 PEN1,311,740.00000 ARS
10000 PEN2,623,480.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 ARS0.00381 PEN
5 ARS0.01906 PEN
10 ARS0.03812 PEN
20 ARS0.07623 PEN
50 ARS0.19059 PEN
100 ARS0.38117 PEN
250 ARS0.95293 PEN
500 ARS1.90586 PEN
1000 ARS3.81172 PEN
2000 ARS7.62344 PEN
5000 ARS19.05860 PEN
10000 ARS38.11720 PEN