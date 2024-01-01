Argentine pesos to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert ARS to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
4.34 pen

1.000 ARS = 0.004340 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.2511.4761.6640.96618.27
1 GBP1.1711.271105.6261.7281.9481.13121.382
1 USD0.9210.787183.1081.3591.5320.8916.824
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 ARS0.00434 PEN
5 ARS0.02170 PEN
10 ARS0.04340 PEN
20 ARS0.08680 PEN
50 ARS0.21700 PEN
100 ARS0.43400 PEN
250 ARS1.08501 PEN
500 ARS2.17002 PEN
1000 ARS4.34004 PEN
2000 ARS8.68008 PEN
5000 ARS21.70020 PEN
10000 ARS43.40040 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Argentine Peso
1 PEN230.41200 ARS
5 PEN1,152.06000 ARS
10 PEN2,304.12000 ARS
20 PEN4,608.24000 ARS
50 PEN11,520.60000 ARS
100 PEN23,041.20000 ARS
250 PEN57,603.00000 ARS
500 PEN115,206.00000 ARS
1000 PEN230,412.00000 ARS
2000 PEN460,824.00000 ARS
5000 PEN1,152,060.00000 ARS
10000 PEN2,304,120.00000 ARS