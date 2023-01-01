United Arab Emirates dirhams to Bulgarian levs today

Convert AED to BGN at the real exchange rate

1000 aed
490.57 bgn

1.00000 AED = 0.49057 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:27
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87511.085590.34451.486161.669490.9644518.742
1 GBP1.1427311.24045103.2411.69831.90781.102121.4174
1 USD0.921250.806159183.22851.36911.537990.888517.2658
1 INR0.01106870.009686090.012015110.01644990.01847910.01067540.207451

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Bulgarian Lev
1 AED0.49057 BGN
5 AED2.45283 BGN
10 AED4.90566 BGN
20 AED9.81132 BGN
50 AED24.52830 BGN
100 AED49.05660 BGN
250 AED122.64150 BGN
500 AED245.28300 BGN
1000 AED490.56600 BGN
2000 AED981.13200 BGN
5000 AED2452.83000 BGN
10000 AED4905.66000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 BGN2.03846 AED
5 BGN10.19230 AED
10 BGN20.38460 AED
20 BGN40.76920 AED
50 BGN101.92300 AED
100 BGN203.84600 AED
250 BGN509.61500 AED
500 BGN1019.23000 AED
1000 BGN2038.46000 AED
2000 BGN4076.92000 AED
5000 BGN10192.30000 AED
10000 BGN20384.60000 AED