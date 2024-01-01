United Arab Emirates dirhams to Bulgarian levs today

Convert AED to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
490.14 bgn

1.000 AED = 0.4901 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:02
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Bulgarian Lev
1 AED0.49014 BGN
5 AED2.45068 BGN
10 AED4.90136 BGN
20 AED9.80272 BGN
50 AED24.50680 BGN
100 AED49.01360 BGN
250 AED122.53400 BGN
500 AED245.06800 BGN
1000 AED490.13600 BGN
2000 AED980.27200 BGN
5000 AED2,450.68000 BGN
10000 AED4,901.36000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 BGN2.04025 AED
5 BGN10.20125 AED
10 BGN20.40250 AED
20 BGN40.80500 AED
50 BGN102.01250 AED
100 BGN204.02500 AED
250 BGN510.06250 AED
500 BGN1,020.12500 AED
1000 BGN2,040.25000 AED
2000 BGN4,080.50000 AED
5000 BGN10,201.25000 AED
10000 BGN20,402.50000 AED