Kyrgystani som إلى فرنك سويسري Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Kyrgystani som إلى فرنك سويسري history summary. This is the Kyrgystani som (KGS) إلى فرنك سويسري (XPF) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of KGS and XPF historical data from 17-08-2019 to 17-08-2024.
لا يمكننا إرسال المال بين هذه العملات
نحن نعمل على ذلك. قم بالتسجيل للحصول على إشعار، وسوف نخبرك في أقرب وقت ممكن.
Kyrgystani som إلى فرنك سويسري exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Kyrgystani som إلى فرنك سويسري is currently ١٫٢٧٠ today, reflecting a -1.364% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kyrgystani som has remained relatively stable, with a -1.772% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Kyrgystani som إلى فرنك سويسري has fluctuated between a high of ١٫٢٩٧ on 12-08-2024 and a low of ١٫٢٦٩ on 16-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 16-08-2024, with a -0.758% decrease in value.
حذروا من سوء أسعار الصرف. وكثيراً ما تتحمل المصارف وموردو الخدمات التقليديون تكاليف إضافية تتقاضاها عن طريق رفع سعر الصرف. التكنولوجيا الذكية لدينا تعني أننا أكثر كفاءة - وهذا يعني أنك تحصل على معدل رائع. في كل مرة.
كيفية تحويل سوم قيرغيزستاني إلى فرنك سويسري
- 1
أدخل المبلغ الخاص بك
اكتب ببساطة في المربع مقدار ما تريد تحويله.
- 2
اختر عملاتك
انقر على القائمة المنسدلة لاختيار KGS في القائمة المنسدلة الأولى كعملة تريد تحويلها و XPF في الانخفاض الثاني كعملة تريد تحويلها إليها.
- 3
هذا هو
سيظهر لك محول العملة الخاص بنا معدل KGS الحالي إلى XPF وكيف تغير خلال اليوم أو الأسبوع أو الشهر الماضي.
