Kyrgystani som إلى أوزبكستان SOMS Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Kyrgystani som إلى أوزبكستان SOMS history summary. This is the Kyrgystani som (KGS) إلى أوزبكستان SOMS (UZS) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of KGS and UZS historical data from 17-08-2019 to 17-08-2024.
Kyrgystani som إلى أوزبكستان SOMS exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Kyrgystani som إلى أوزبكستان SOMS is currently ١٤٧٫٧٥٩ today, reflecting a -1.239% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kyrgystani som has remained relatively stable, with a -0.691% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Kyrgystani som إلى أوزبكستان SOMS has fluctuated between a high of ١٤٩٫٦١٣ on 15-08-2024 and a low of ١٤٧٫٦٠٨ on 16-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 16-08-2024, with a -0.758% decrease in value.
حذروا من سوء أسعار الصرف. وكثيراً ما تتحمل المصارف وموردو الخدمات التقليديون تكاليف إضافية تتقاضاها عن طريق رفع سعر الصرف. التكنولوجيا الذكية لدينا تعني أننا أكثر كفاءة - وهذا يعني أنك تحصل على معدل رائع. في كل مرة.
