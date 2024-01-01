Kyrgystani som إلى أوزبكستان SOMS Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the Kyrgystani som إلى أوزبكستان SOMS history summary. This is the Kyrgystani som (KGS) إلى أوزبكستان SOMS (UZS) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of KGS and UZS historical data from 17-08-2019 to 17-08-2024.

1,000 kgs
147,759 uzs

Лв1.000 KGS = so'm147.8 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at ١٧ أغسطس ٢٠٢٤

KGS إلى UZS مخطط التحويل

منذ دقيقة واحدة، 0
سعر الصرف الفعلي

Kyrgystani som إلى أوزبكستان SOMS exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kyrgystani som إلى أوزبكستان SOMS is currently ١٤٧٫٧٥٩ today, reflecting a -1.239% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kyrgystani som has remained relatively stable, with a -0.691% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kyrgystani som إلى أوزبكستان SOMS has fluctuated between a high of ١٤٩٫٦١٣ on 15-08-2024 and a low of ١٤٧٫٦٠٨ on 16-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 16-08-2024, with a -0.758% decrease in value.

