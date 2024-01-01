Kyrgystani som إلى سوازيلانجيني Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Kyrgystani som إلى سوازيلانجيني history summary. This is the Kyrgystani som (KGS) إلى سوازيلانجيني (SZL) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of KGS and SZL historical data from 17-08-2019 to 17-08-2024.
Kyrgystani som إلى سوازيلانجيني exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Kyrgystani som إلى سوازيلانجيني is currently ٠٫٢٠٩ today, reflecting a -2.018% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kyrgystani som has remained relatively stable, with a -3.326% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Kyrgystani som إلى سوازيلانجيني has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٢١٦ on 11-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٢٠٩ on 16-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 16-08-2024, with a -0.860% decrease in value.
