Djiboutian franc إلى سييرا ليونين exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc إلى سييرا ليونين is currently ١٢٦٫٧٥٨ today, reflecting a -0.307% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.175% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc إلى سييرا ليونين has fluctuated between a high of ١٢٧٫٤٨٢ on 06-08-2024 and a low of ١٢٦٫٥٢٧ on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 0.718% increase in value.