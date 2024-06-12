Djiboutian franc to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 126.634 today, reflecting a -0.559% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.013% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 128.092 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 126.445 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.658% increase in value.