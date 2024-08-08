Djiboutian franc إلى غوارانيس باراغواي exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc إلى غوارانيس باراغواي is currently ٤٢٫٥٣٧ today, reflecting a -0.039% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.099% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc إلى غوارانيس باراغواي has fluctuated between a high of ٤٢٫٦٢١ on 08-08-2024 and a low of ٤٢٫٥٣٣ on 12-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a -0.129% decrease in value.