Djiboutian franc to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 42,317 today, reflecting a -0.060% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.205% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 42,415 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 42,317 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.122% decrease in value.