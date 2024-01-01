Djiboutian franc إلى الدينار الكويتي exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc إلى الدينار الكويتي is currently ٠٫٠٠٢ today, reflecting a 0.013% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.257% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc إلى الدينار الكويتي has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٠٠٢ on 12-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٠٠٢ on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-08-2024, with a 0.163% increase in value.