Djiboutian franc to Kuwaiti dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Kuwaiti dinars is currently 0,002 today, reflecting a -0.031% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.011% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Kuwaiti dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0,002 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 0,002 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.111% increase in value.