Djiboutian franc إلى الدولار الغياني exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc إلى الدولار الغياني is currently ١٫١٧٥ today, reflecting a -0.009% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.095% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc إلى الدولار الغياني has fluctuated between a high of ١٫١٧٦ on 12-08-2024 and a low of ١٫١٧٣ on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-08-2024, with a -0.215% decrease in value.