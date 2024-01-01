Djiboutian franc إلى البيزو الشيلي exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc إلى البيزو الشيلي is currently ٥٫٢٥٢ today, reflecting a 0.164% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -2.054% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc إلى البيزو الشيلي has fluctuated between a high of ٥٫٣٦٣ on 06-08-2024 and a low of ٥٫٢١٨ on 12-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-08-2024, with a -0.480% decrease in value.