Djiboutian franc إلى البيزو الشيلي Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the Djiboutian franc إلى البيزو الشيلي history summary. This is the Djiboutian franc (DJF) إلى البيزو الشيلي (CLP) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of DJF and CLP historical data from 12-08-2019 to 12-08-2024.

DJF إلى CLP مخطط التحويل

منذ دقيقة واحدة، 0
سعر الصرف الفعلي

Djiboutian franc إلى البيزو الشيلي exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc إلى البيزو الشيلي is currently ٥٫٢٥٢ today, reflecting a 0.164% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -2.054% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc إلى البيزو الشيلي has fluctuated between a high of ٥٫٣٦٣ on 06-08-2024 and a low of ٥٫٢١٨ on 12-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-08-2024, with a -0.480% decrease in value.

Top currencies on ١٢ أغسطس ٢٠٢٤

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09391.7281.5021.660.94620.84
1 GBP1.16811.277107.1161.7541.9381.10524.336
1 USD0.9150.783183.9041.3741.5180.86619.062
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.227

