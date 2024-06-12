Djiboutian franc to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Chilean pesos is currently 5,191 today, reflecting a 0.224% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 1.742% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 5,206 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 5,071 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 1.109% increase in value.