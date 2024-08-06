Djiboutian franc إلى كوانزا أنغولية exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc إلى كوانزا أنغولية is currently ٥٫٠٤٦ today, reflecting a 0.145% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 1.382% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc إلى كوانزا أنغولية has fluctuated between a high of ٥٫١٠٤ on 12-08-2024 and a low of ٤٫٩٧٣ on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 1.481% increase in value.