Djiboutian franc to Angolan kwanzas Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Djiboutian franc to Angolan kwanzas history summary. This is the Djiboutian franc (DJF) to Angolan kwanzas (AOA) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of DJF and AOA historical data from 12-06-2019 to 12-06-2024.
Loading
Djiboutian franc to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Angolan kwanzas is currently 4,860 today, reflecting a 0.098% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.153% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 4,886 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 4,818 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a 0.766% increase in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Djiboutian francs to Angolan kwanzas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.