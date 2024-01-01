Cape Verdean escudo إلى أوزبكستان SOMS exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cape Verdean escudo إلى أوزبكستان SOMS is currently ١٢٤٫٦٧٥ today, reflecting a 0.059% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cape Verdean escudo has remained relatively stable, with a 0.066% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cape Verdean escudo إلى أوزبكستان SOMS has fluctuated between a high of ١٢٥٫٠٣٩ on 08-08-2024 and a low of ١٢٤٫٣٤٠ on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a 0.242% increase in value.