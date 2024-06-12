Cape Verdean escudo to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cape Verdean escudo to Uzbekistan soms is currently 122,550 today, reflecting a -0.314% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cape Verdean escudo has remained relatively stable, with a -1.543% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cape Verdean escudo to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 124,746 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 122,320 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.273% decrease in value.