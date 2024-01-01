Cape Verdean escudo إلى فورنتس المجرية exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cape Verdean escudo إلى فورنتس المجرية is currently ٣٫٥٥٩ today, reflecting a -0.044% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cape Verdean escudo has remained relatively stable, with a -0.739% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cape Verdean escudo إلى فورنتس المجرية has fluctuated between a high of ٣٫٦٠٤ on 07-08-2024 and a low of ٣٫٥٥٣ on 12-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a -0.296% decrease in value.