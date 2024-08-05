Colombian peso إلى الدولار الغياني exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Colombian peso إلى الدولار الغياني is currently ٠٫٠٥١ today, reflecting a -0.215% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Colombian peso has remained relatively stable, with a 1.637% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Colombian peso إلى الدولار الغياني has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٠٥٢ on 09-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٠٥٠ on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -1.090% decrease in value.