Colombian peso إلى لاري جورجيا exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Colombian peso إلى لاري جورجيا is currently ٠٫٠٠١ today, reflecting a -0.139% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Colombian peso has remained relatively stable, with a 1.036% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Colombian peso إلى لاري جورجيا has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٠٠١ on 09-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٠٠١ on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -1.017% decrease in value.