Colombian peso إلى البر الإثيوبي exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Colombian peso إلى البر الإثيوبي is currently ٠٫٠٢٥ today, reflecting a 0.289% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Colombian peso has remained relatively stable, with a 33.102% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Colombian peso إلى البر الإثيوبي has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٠٢٦ on 09-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٠١٩ on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 16.220% increase in value.