CFP francs to Russian rubles today

Convert XPF to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
803.91 rub

1.00000 XPF = 0.80391 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8711.091390.92171.496661.668140.964518.774
1 GBP1.1481111.2529104.3851.718291.915161.1073521.554
1 USD0.916350.798148183.3151.371451.528580.883817.2033
1 INR0.01099850.009579890.012002610.0164610.01834710.01060790.206485

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Russian Ruble
1 XPF0.80391 RUB
5 XPF4.01957 RUB
10 XPF8.03913 RUB
20 XPF16.07826 RUB
50 XPF40.19565 RUB
100 XPF80.39130 RUB
250 XPF200.97825 RUB
500 XPF401.95650 RUB
1000 XPF803.91300 RUB
2000 XPF1607.82600 RUB
5000 XPF4019.56500 RUB
10000 XPF8039.13000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / CFP Franc
1 RUB1.24392 XPF
5 RUB6.21960 XPF
10 RUB12.43920 XPF
20 RUB24.87840 XPF
50 RUB62.19600 XPF
100 RUB124.39200 XPF
250 RUB310.98000 XPF
500 RUB621.96000 XPF
1000 RUB1243.92000 XPF
2000 RUB2487.84000 XPF
5000 RUB6219.60000 XPF
10000 RUB12439.20000 XPF