CFA francs BCEAO to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert XOF to UAH at the real exchange rate

1000 xof
60.23 uah

1.00000 XOF = 0.06023 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:33
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 XOF0.06023 UAH
5 XOF0.30113 UAH
10 XOF0.60225 UAH
20 XOF1.20451 UAH
50 XOF3.01127 UAH
100 XOF6.02255 UAH
250 XOF15.05638 UAH
500 XOF30.11275 UAH
1000 XOF60.22550 UAH
2000 XOF120.45100 UAH
5000 XOF301.12750 UAH
10000 XOF602.25500 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 UAH16.60430 XOF
5 UAH83.02150 XOF
10 UAH166.04300 XOF
20 UAH332.08600 XOF
50 UAH830.21500 XOF
100 UAH1660.43000 XOF
250 UAH4151.07500 XOF
500 UAH8302.15000 XOF
1000 UAH16604.30000 XOF
2000 UAH33208.60000 XOF
5000 UAH83021.50000 XOF
10000 UAH166043.00000 XOF