Convert XOF to UAH at the real exchange rate

CFA francs BCEAO to Ukrainian hryvnias today

1,000 xof
65.70 uah

CFA1.000 XOF = ₴0.06570 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7921.3710.9361.5059.9491.3591,532.78
1 GBP1.26211.731.1811.89912.5551.7151,934.14
1 CAD0.7290.57810.6831.0987.2570.9911,118.04
1 EUR1.0680.8461.46411.60710.6271.4521,637.09

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA franc BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 XOF0.06570 UAH
5 XOF0.32849 UAH
10 XOF0.65698 UAH
20 XOF1.31395 UAH
50 XOF3.28488 UAH
100 XOF6.56975 UAH
250 XOF16.42438 UAH
500 XOF32.84875 UAH
1000 XOF65.69750 UAH
2000 XOF131.39500 UAH
5000 XOF328.48750 UAH
10000 XOF656.97500 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 UAH15.22130 XOF
5 UAH76.10650 XOF
10 UAH152.21300 XOF
20 UAH304.42600 XOF
50 UAH761.06500 XOF
100 UAH1,522.13000 XOF
250 UAH3,805.32500 XOF
500 UAH7,610.65000 XOF
1000 UAH15,221.30000 XOF
2000 UAH30,442.60000 XOF
5000 UAH76,106.50000 XOF
10000 UAH152,213.00000 XOF