1 CFA franc BCEAO to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert XOF to UAH at the real exchange rate

1 xof
0.06 uah

1.00000 XOF = 0.06318 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:00
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 XOF0.06318 UAH
5 XOF0.31591 UAH
10 XOF0.63183 UAH
20 XOF1.26365 UAH
50 XOF3.15912 UAH
100 XOF6.31825 UAH
250 XOF15.79563 UAH
500 XOF31.59125 UAH
1000 XOF63.18250 UAH
2000 XOF126.36500 UAH
5000 XOF315.91250 UAH
10000 XOF631.82500 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 UAH15.82720 XOF
5 UAH79.13600 XOF
10 UAH158.27200 XOF
20 UAH316.54400 XOF
50 UAH791.36000 XOF
100 UAH1582.72000 XOF
250 UAH3956.80000 XOF
500 UAH7913.60000 XOF
1000 UAH15827.20000 XOF
2000 UAH31654.40000 XOF
5000 UAH79136.00000 XOF
10000 UAH158272.00000 XOF