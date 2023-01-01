CFA francs BCEAO to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert XOF to SHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
1.33 shp

1.00000 XOF = 0.00133 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87121.091190.91051.49651.66860.964618.7726
1 GBP1.1478411.2523104.3421.717591.915121.1072121.5461
1 USD0.91650.798531183.321.371551.529290.8840517.2052
1 INR0.01099980.00958390.012001910.01646120.01835440.01061030.206495

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA franc BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Saint Helena Pound
1 XOF0.00133 SHP
5 XOF0.00666 SHP
10 XOF0.01331 SHP
20 XOF0.02662 SHP
50 XOF0.06655 SHP
100 XOF0.13310 SHP
250 XOF0.33275 SHP
500 XOF0.66551 SHP
1000 XOF1.33101 SHP
2000 XOF2.66202 SHP
5000 XOF6.65505 SHP
10000 XOF13.31010 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 SHP751.31200 XOF
5 SHP3756.56000 XOF
10 SHP7513.12000 XOF
20 SHP15026.24000 XOF
50 SHP37565.60000 XOF
100 SHP75131.20000 XOF
250 SHP187828.00000 XOF
500 SHP375656.00000 XOF
1000 SHP751312.00000 XOF
2000 SHP1502624.00000 XOF
5000 SHP3756560.00000 XOF
10000 SHP7513120.00000 XOF