1,000 xof
1.29 shp

CFA1.000 XOF = £0.001290 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:22
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Saint Helena Pound
1 XOF0.00129 SHP
5 XOF0.00645 SHP
10 XOF0.01290 SHP
20 XOF0.02581 SHP
50 XOF0.06452 SHP
100 XOF0.12903 SHP
250 XOF0.32258 SHP
500 XOF0.64515 SHP
1000 XOF1.29030 SHP
2000 XOF2.58060 SHP
5000 XOF6.45150 SHP
10000 XOF12.90300 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 SHP775.01100 XOF
5 SHP3,875.05500 XOF
10 SHP7,750.11000 XOF
20 SHP15,500.22000 XOF
50 SHP38,750.55000 XOF
100 SHP77,501.10000 XOF
250 SHP193,752.75000 XOF
500 SHP387,505.50000 XOF
1000 SHP775,011.00000 XOF
2000 SHP1,550,022.00000 XOF
5000 SHP3,875,055.00000 XOF
10000 SHP7,750,110.00000 XOF