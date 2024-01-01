100 CFA francs BCEAO to Saint Helena pounds

Convert XOF to SHP at the real exchange rate

100 xof
0.13 shp

1.00000 XOF = 0.00131 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8591651.0951590.94741.462241.630540.92862518.4407
1 GBP1.1639211.2746105.851.701851.897711.0808521.4624
1 USD0.913150.78456183.04561.33521.488870.8479516.8385
1 INR0.01099540.009447340.012041610.01607790.01792840.01021070.202762

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA francs BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Saint Helena Pound
1 XOF0.00131 SHP
5 XOF0.00655 SHP
10 XOF0.01310 SHP
20 XOF0.02620 SHP
50 XOF0.06549 SHP
100 XOF0.13098 SHP
250 XOF0.32746 SHP
500 XOF0.65491 SHP
1000 XOF1.30983 SHP
2000 XOF2.61966 SHP
5000 XOF6.54915 SHP
10000 XOF13.09830 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 SHP763.45900 XOF
5 SHP3817.29500 XOF
10 SHP7634.59000 XOF
20 SHP15269.18000 XOF
50 SHP38172.95000 XOF
100 SHP76345.90000 XOF
250 SHP190864.75000 XOF
500 SHP381729.50000 XOF
1000 SHP763459.00000 XOF
2000 SHP1526918.00000 XOF
5000 SHP3817295.00000 XOF
10000 SHP7634590.00000 XOF