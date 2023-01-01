CFA francs BCEAO to Qatari rials today

Convert XOF to QAR at the real exchange rate

1000 xof
6.09 qar

1.00000 XOF = 0.00609 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:30
Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7984991.37150.916651.5291710.12381.34015817.386
1 GBP1.2523511.71761.147971.9150512.67851.678341023.65
1 CAD0.7291290.58220810.6683431.114967.381550.977142595.98
1 EUR1.090950.87111.4962411.6682511.04461.46204891.727

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Qatari Rial
1 XOF0.00609 QAR
5 XOF0.03043 QAR
10 XOF0.06086 QAR
20 XOF0.12171 QAR
50 XOF0.30428 QAR
100 XOF0.60857 QAR
250 XOF1.52142 QAR
500 XOF3.04284 QAR
1000 XOF6.08568 QAR
2000 XOF12.17136 QAR
5000 XOF30.42840 QAR
10000 XOF60.85680 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 QAR164.32000 XOF
5 QAR821.60000 XOF
10 QAR1643.20000 XOF
20 QAR3286.40000 XOF
50 QAR8216.00000 XOF
100 QAR16432.00000 XOF
250 QAR41080.00000 XOF
500 QAR82160.00000 XOF
1000 QAR164320.00000 XOF
2000 QAR328640.00000 XOF
5000 QAR821600.00000 XOF
10000 QAR1643200.00000 XOF