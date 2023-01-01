CFA francs BCEAO to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert XOF to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
6.24 pen

1.00000 XOF = 0.00624 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:50
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 XOF0.00624 PEN
5 XOF0.03120 PEN
10 XOF0.06240 PEN
20 XOF0.12479 PEN
50 XOF0.31198 PEN
100 XOF0.62397 PEN
250 XOF1.55992 PEN
500 XOF3.11984 PEN
1000 XOF6.23967 PEN
2000 XOF12.47934 PEN
5000 XOF31.19835 PEN
10000 XOF62.39670 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 PEN160.26500 XOF
5 PEN801.32500 XOF
10 PEN1602.65000 XOF
20 PEN3205.30000 XOF
50 PEN8013.25000 XOF
100 PEN16026.50000 XOF
250 PEN40066.25000 XOF
500 PEN80132.50000 XOF
1000 PEN160265.00000 XOF
2000 PEN320530.00000 XOF
5000 PEN801325.00000 XOF
10000 PEN1602650.00000 XOF