CFA francs BCEAO to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert XOF to KZT at the real exchange rate

1000 xof
762.71 kzt

1.00000 XOF = 0.76271 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87111.090990.90251.496171.668170.964618.7611
1 GBP1.1479711.2523104.3521.717531.914981.1073421.5368
1 USD0.91670.798531183.3281.37151.529170.884217.1978
1 INR0.01100080.009582980.012000810.01645910.01835120.01061110.206387

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA franc BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 XOF0.76271 KZT
5 XOF3.81353 KZT
10 XOF7.62706 KZT
20 XOF15.25412 KZT
50 XOF38.13530 KZT
100 XOF76.27060 KZT
250 XOF190.67650 KZT
500 XOF381.35300 KZT
1000 XOF762.70600 KZT
2000 XOF1525.41200 KZT
5000 XOF3813.53000 KZT
10000 XOF7627.06000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 KZT1.31112 XOF
5 KZT6.55560 XOF
10 KZT13.11120 XOF
20 KZT26.22240 XOF
50 KZT65.55600 XOF
100 KZT131.11200 XOF
250 KZT327.78000 XOF
500 KZT655.56000 XOF
1000 KZT1311.12000 XOF
2000 KZT2622.24000 XOF
5000 KZT6555.60000 XOF
10000 KZT13111.20000 XOF