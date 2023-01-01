CFA francs BCEAO to Kenyan shillings today

1000 xof
255 kes

1.00000 XOF = 0.25461 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:05
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Kenyan Shilling
1 XOF0.25461 KES
5 XOF1.27307 KES
10 XOF2.54614 KES
20 XOF5.09228 KES
50 XOF12.73070 KES
100 XOF25.46140 KES
250 XOF63.65350 KES
500 XOF127.30700 KES
1000 XOF254.61400 KES
2000 XOF509.22800 KES
5000 XOF1273.07000 KES
10000 XOF2546.14000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 KES3.92752 XOF
5 KES19.63760 XOF
10 KES39.27520 XOF
20 KES78.55040 XOF
50 KES196.37600 XOF
100 KES392.75200 XOF
250 KES981.88000 XOF
500 KES1963.76000 XOF
1000 KES3927.52000 XOF
2000 KES7855.04000 XOF
5000 KES19637.60000 XOF
10000 KES39275.20000 XOF