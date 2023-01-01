CFA francs BCEAO to Bermudan dollars today

Convert XOF to BMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
1.67 bmd

1.00000 XOF = 0.00167 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:21
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87081.090590.8551.495891.667940.964218.7597
1 GBP1.1483711.2523104.3351.717841.915421.1072621.5431
1 USD0.9170.798531183.3151.371751.529520.884217.2028
1 INR0.01100650.009584480.012002610.01646460.01835830.01061270.206479

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Bermudan Dollar
1 XOF0.00167 BMD
5 XOF0.00835 BMD
10 XOF0.01670 BMD
20 XOF0.03340 BMD
50 XOF0.08351 BMD
100 XOF0.16701 BMD
250 XOF0.41754 BMD
500 XOF0.83508 BMD
1000 XOF1.67015 BMD
2000 XOF3.34030 BMD
5000 XOF8.35075 BMD
10000 XOF16.70150 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BMD598.75000 XOF
5 BMD2993.75000 XOF
10 BMD5987.50000 XOF
20 BMD11975.00000 XOF
50 BMD29937.50000 XOF
100 BMD59875.00000 XOF
250 BMD149687.50000 XOF
500 BMD299375.00000 XOF
1000 BMD598750.00000 XOF
2000 BMD1197500.00000 XOF
5000 BMD2993750.00000 XOF
10000 BMD5987500.00000 XOF