1 Bermudan dollar to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert BMD to XOF at the real exchange rate

1 bmd
601 xof

$1.000 BMD = CFA600.9 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BMD to XOF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BMD to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High608.2070614.2150
Low599.0170599.0170
Average602.7547606.0293
Change-0.39%-1.34%
View full history

1 BMD to XOF stats

The performance of BMD to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 608.2070 and a 30 day low of 599.0170. This means the 30 day average was 602.7547. The change for BMD to XOF was -0.39.

The performance of BMD to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 614.2150 and a 90 day low of 599.0170. This means the 90 day average was 606.0293. The change for BMD to XOF was -1.34.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.37383.9480.9161.6671.32418.3240.784
1 CAD0.728161.1440.6671.2140.96413.3470.571
1 INR0.0120.01610.0110.020.0160.2180.009
1 EUR1.0921.49991.64211.821.44520.0040.856

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollar

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BMD600.88000 XOF
5 BMD3,004.40000 XOF
10 BMD6,008.80000 XOF
20 BMD12,017.60000 XOF
50 BMD30,044.00000 XOF
100 BMD60,088.00000 XOF
250 BMD150,220.00000 XOF
500 BMD300,440.00000 XOF
1000 BMD600,880.00000 XOF
2000 BMD1,201,760.00000 XOF
5000 BMD3,004,400.00000 XOF
10000 BMD6,008,800.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Bermudan Dollar
1 XOF0.00166 BMD
5 XOF0.00832 BMD
10 XOF0.01664 BMD
20 XOF0.03328 BMD
50 XOF0.08321 BMD
100 XOF0.16642 BMD
250 XOF0.41606 BMD
500 XOF0.83212 BMD
1000 XOF1.66423 BMD
2000 XOF3.32846 BMD
5000 XOF8.32115 BMD
10000 XOF16.64230 BMD