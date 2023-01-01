CFA francs BCEAO to Azerbaijani manats today

Convert XOF to AZN at the real exchange rate

1000 xof
2.84 azn

1.00000 XOF = 0.00284 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:21
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Azerbaijani Manat
1 XOF0.00284 AZN
5 XOF0.01420 AZN
10 XOF0.02839 AZN
20 XOF0.05679 AZN
50 XOF0.14196 AZN
100 XOF0.28393 AZN
250 XOF0.70981 AZN
500 XOF1.41963 AZN
1000 XOF2.83925 AZN
2000 XOF5.67850 AZN
5000 XOF14.19625 AZN
10000 XOF28.39250 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 AZN352.20600 XOF
5 AZN1761.03000 XOF
10 AZN3522.06000 XOF
20 AZN7044.12000 XOF
50 AZN17610.30000 XOF
100 AZN35220.60000 XOF
250 AZN88051.50000 XOF
500 AZN176103.00000 XOF
1000 AZN352206.00000 XOF
2000 AZN704412.00000 XOF
5000 AZN1761030.00000 XOF
10000 AZN3522060.00000 XOF