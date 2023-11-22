1 US dollar to Croatian kunas

Convert USD to HRK at the real exchange rate

1 usd
7.04 hrk

1.00000 USD = 7.04215 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
How to convert US dollars to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Croatian Kuna
1 USD7.04215 HRK
5 USD35.21075 HRK
10 USD70.42150 HRK
20 USD140.84300 HRK
50 USD352.10750 HRK
100 USD704.21500 HRK
250 USD1760.53750 HRK
500 USD3521.07500 HRK
1000 USD7042.15000 HRK
2000 USD14084.30000 HRK
5000 USD35210.75000 HRK
10000 USD70421.50000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / US Dollar
1 HRK0.14200 USD
5 HRK0.71001 USD
10 HRK1.42002 USD
20 HRK2.84004 USD
50 HRK7.10010 USD
100 HRK14.20020 USD
250 HRK35.50050 USD
500 HRK71.00100 USD
1000 HRK142.00200 USD
2000 HRK284.00400 USD
5000 HRK710.01000 USD
10000 HRK1420.02000 USD