Salvadoran colóns to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert SVC to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 svc
1,786.47 ghs

₡1.000 SVC = GH¢1.786 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:17
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SVC to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GHS
1 SVC to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.78651.7865
Low1.70861.6160
Average1.75921.6971
Change4.56%10.55%
View full history

1 SVC to GHS stats

The performance of SVC to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7865 and a 30 day low of 1.7086. This means the 30 day average was 1.7592. The change for SVC to GHS was 4.56.

The performance of SVC to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7865 and a 90 day low of 1.6160. This means the 90 day average was 1.6971. The change for SVC to GHS was 10.55.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURUSDINRAUDGBPSGDZARNZD
1 EUR11.10592.771.650.8431.44419.8831.789
1 USD0.905183.9591.4940.7631.30717.9941.619
1 INR0.0110.01210.0180.0090.0160.2140.019
1 AUD0.6060.6756.2110.5110.87512.0471.084

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Salvadoran colóns to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SVC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SVC to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Salvadoran colón

SVC to EUR

SVC to USD

SVC to INR

SVC to AUD

SVC to GBP

SVC to SGD

SVC to ZAR

SVC to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Ghanaian Cedi
1 SVC1.78647 GHS
5 SVC8.93235 GHS
10 SVC17.86470 GHS
20 SVC35.72940 GHS
50 SVC89.32350 GHS
100 SVC178.64700 GHS
250 SVC446.61750 GHS
500 SVC893.23500 GHS
1000 SVC1,786.47000 GHS
2000 SVC3,572.94000 GHS
5000 SVC8,932.35000 GHS
10000 SVC17,864.70000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Salvadoran Colón
1 GHS0.55976 SVC
5 GHS2.79882 SVC
10 GHS5.59764 SVC
20 GHS11.19528 SVC
50 GHS27.98820 SVC
100 GHS55.97640 SVC
250 GHS139.94100 SVC
500 GHS279.88200 SVC
1000 GHS559.76400 SVC
2000 GHS1,119.52800 SVC
5000 GHS2,798.82000 SVC
10000 GHS5,597.64000 SVC