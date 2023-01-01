1 Salvadoran colón to Ghanaian cedis

Convert SVC to GHS at the real exchange rate

1 svc
1.34 ghs

1.00000 SVC = 1.33869 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Salvadoran colóns to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SVC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SVC to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Salvadoran colón

SVC to EUR

SVC to USD

SVC to INR

SVC to AUD

SVC to GBP

SVC to SGD

SVC to ZAR

SVC to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Ghanaian Cedi
1 SVC1.33869 GHS
5 SVC6.69345 GHS
10 SVC13.38690 GHS
20 SVC26.77380 GHS
50 SVC66.93450 GHS
100 SVC133.86900 GHS
250 SVC334.67250 GHS
500 SVC669.34500 GHS
1000 SVC1338.69000 GHS
2000 SVC2677.38000 GHS
5000 SVC6693.45000 GHS
10000 SVC13386.90000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Salvadoran Colón
1 GHS0.74700 SVC
5 GHS3.73498 SVC
10 GHS7.46997 SVC
20 GHS14.93994 SVC
50 GHS37.34985 SVC
100 GHS74.69970 SVC
250 GHS186.74925 SVC
500 GHS373.49850 SVC
1000 GHS746.99700 SVC
2000 GHS1493.99400 SVC
5000 GHS3734.98500 SVC
10000 GHS7469.97000 SVC