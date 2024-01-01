Salvadoran colóns to Czech korunas today

Convert SVC to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 svc
2,598.07 czk

₡1.000 SVC = Kč2.598 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:15
SVC to CZK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CZK
1 SVC to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.64462.6856
Low2.55752.5575
Average2.60172.6365
Change-1.60%0.85%
1 SVC to CZK stats

The performance of SVC to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.6446 and a 30 day low of 2.5575. This means the 30 day average was 2.6017. The change for SVC to CZK was -1.60.

The performance of SVC to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.6856 and a 90 day low of 2.5575. This means the 90 day average was 2.6365. The change for SVC to CZK was 0.85.

Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Czech Republic Koruna
1 SVC2.59807 CZK
5 SVC12.99035 CZK
10 SVC25.98070 CZK
20 SVC51.96140 CZK
50 SVC129.90350 CZK
100 SVC259.80700 CZK
250 SVC649.51750 CZK
500 SVC1,299.03500 CZK
1000 SVC2,598.07000 CZK
2000 SVC5,196.14000 CZK
5000 SVC12,990.35000 CZK
10000 SVC25,980.70000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Salvadoran Colón
1 CZK0.38490 SVC
5 CZK1.92451 SVC
10 CZK3.84902 SVC
20 CZK7.69804 SVC
50 CZK19.24510 SVC
100 CZK38.49020 SVC
250 CZK96.22550 SVC
500 CZK192.45100 SVC
1000 CZK384.90200 SVC
2000 CZK769.80400 SVC
5000 CZK1,924.51000 SVC
10000 CZK3,849.02000 SVC