Salvadoran colón to Czech korunas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Czech korunas is currently 2.598 today, reflecting a 0.435% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 1.630% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Czech korunas has fluctuated between a high of 2.602 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 2.557 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.347% increase in value.