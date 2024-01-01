Saint Helena pounds to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert SHP to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 shp
20,496.90 ghs

£1.000 SHP = GH¢20.50 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:46
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SHP to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GHS
1 SHP to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High20.664020.6640
Low18.976017.9861
Average19.948419.0700
Change7.22%13.31%
View full history

1 SHP to GHS stats

The performance of SHP to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 20.6640 and a 30 day low of 18.9760. This means the 30 day average was 19.9484. The change for SHP to GHS was 7.22.

The performance of SHP to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 20.6640 and a 90 day low of 17.9861. This means the 90 day average was 19.0700. The change for SHP to GHS was 13.31.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7630.9051.491.30717.9681.3541.616
1 GBP1.31111.1871.9531.71323.5611.7762.12
1 EUR1.1050.84311.6461.44319.8511.4961.786
1 AUD0.6710.5120.60810.87712.0610.9091.085

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pound

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Ghanaian Cedi
1 SHP20.49690 GHS
5 SHP102.48450 GHS
10 SHP204.96900 GHS
20 SHP409.93800 GHS
50 SHP1,024.84500 GHS
100 SHP2,049.69000 GHS
250 SHP5,124.22500 GHS
500 SHP10,248.45000 GHS
1000 SHP20,496.90000 GHS
2000 SHP40,993.80000 GHS
5000 SHP102,484.50000 GHS
10000 SHP204,969.00000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Saint Helena Pound
1 GHS0.04879 SHP
5 GHS0.24394 SHP
10 GHS0.48788 SHP
20 GHS0.97576 SHP
50 GHS2.43939 SHP
100 GHS4.87878 SHP
250 GHS12.19695 SHP
500 GHS24.39390 SHP
1000 GHS48.78780 SHP
2000 GHS97.57560 SHP
5000 GHS243.93900 SHP
10000 GHS487.87800 SHP