Saint Helena pound to Ghanaian cedis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Ghanaian cedis is currently 20.497 today, reflecting a -0.184% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a -0.842% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Ghanaian cedis has fluctuated between a high of 20.672 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 20.463 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.244% decrease in value.