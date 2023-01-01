10 thousand Ghanaian cedis to Saint Helena pounds

Convert GHS to SHP at the real exchange rate

10000 ghs
681.92 shp

1.00000 GHS = 0.06819 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:33
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.860451.086590.54611.469061.642730.9516518.7777
1 GBP1.1621811.2626105.2221.707161.908981.1059921.8211
1 USD0.920450.792016183.33741.35211.511940.87617.2827
1 INR0.01104410.009503730.011999410.01622440.01814240.01051150.207382

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Saint Helena Pound
1 GHS0.06819 SHP
5 GHS0.34096 SHP
10 GHS0.68192 SHP
20 GHS1.36383 SHP
50 GHS3.40958 SHP
100 GHS6.81915 SHP
250 GHS17.04788 SHP
500 GHS34.09575 SHP
1000 GHS68.19150 SHP
2000 GHS136.38300 SHP
5000 GHS340.95750 SHP
10000 GHS681.91500 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Ghanaian Cedi
1 SHP14.66460 GHS
5 SHP73.32300 GHS
10 SHP146.64600 GHS
20 SHP293.29200 GHS
50 SHP733.23000 GHS
100 SHP1466.46000 GHS
250 SHP3666.15000 GHS
500 SHP7332.30000 GHS
1000 SHP14664.60000 GHS
2000 SHP29329.20000 GHS
5000 SHP73323.00000 GHS
10000 SHP146646.00000 GHS