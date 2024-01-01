Saint Helena pounds to Brunei dollars today

Convert SHP to BND at the real exchange rate

1,000 shp
1,712.95 bnd

£1.000 SHP = B$1.713 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:39
SHP to BND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BND
1 SHP to BNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.72511.7440
Low1.68151.6815
Average1.70391.7175
Change1.04%-0.66%
1 SHP to BND stats

The performance of SHP to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7251 and a 30 day low of 1.6815. This means the 30 day average was 1.7039. The change for SHP to BND was 1.04.

The performance of SHP to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7440 and a 90 day low of 1.6815. This means the 90 day average was 1.7175. The change for SHP to BND was -0.66.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7630.9051.491.30617.9681.3541.616
1 GBP1.31111.1871.9531.71323.5611.7762.12
1 EUR1.1050.84311.6461.44319.8521.4961.786
1 AUD0.6710.5120.60810.87712.0630.9091.085

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Brunei Dollar
1 SHP1.71295 BND
5 SHP8.56475 BND
10 SHP17.12950 BND
20 SHP34.25900 BND
50 SHP85.64750 BND
100 SHP171.29500 BND
250 SHP428.23750 BND
500 SHP856.47500 BND
1000 SHP1,712.95000 BND
2000 SHP3,425.90000 BND
5000 SHP8,564.75000 BND
10000 SHP17,129.50000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 BND0.58379 SHP
5 BND2.91894 SHP
10 BND5.83788 SHP
20 BND11.67576 SHP
50 BND29.18940 SHP
100 BND58.37880 SHP
250 BND145.94700 SHP
500 BND291.89400 SHP
1000 BND583.78800 SHP
2000 BND1,167.57600 SHP
5000 BND2,918.94000 SHP
10000 BND5,837.88000 SHP