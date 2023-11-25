1 Swedish krona to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert SEK to UAH at the real exchange rate

1 sek
3.45 uah

1.00000 SEK = 3.44781 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 SEK3.44781 UAH
5 SEK17.23905 UAH
10 SEK34.47810 UAH
20 SEK68.95620 UAH
50 SEK172.39050 UAH
100 SEK344.78100 UAH
250 SEK861.95250 UAH
500 SEK1723.90500 UAH
1000 SEK3447.81000 UAH
2000 SEK6895.62000 UAH
5000 SEK17239.05000 UAH
10000 SEK34478.10000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Swedish Krona
1 UAH0.29004 SEK
5 UAH1.45019 SEK
10 UAH2.90039 SEK
20 UAH5.80078 SEK
50 UAH14.50195 SEK
100 UAH29.00390 SEK
250 UAH72.50975 SEK
500 UAH145.01950 SEK
1000 UAH290.03900 SEK
2000 UAH580.07800 SEK
5000 UAH1450.19500 SEK
10000 UAH2900.39000 SEK