1.00000 SEK = 44.21330 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 SEK44.21330 KZT
5 SEK221.06650 KZT
10 SEK442.13300 KZT
20 SEK884.26600 KZT
50 SEK2210.66500 KZT
100 SEK4421.33000 KZT
250 SEK11053.32500 KZT
500 SEK22106.65000 KZT
1000 SEK44213.30000 KZT
2000 SEK88426.60000 KZT
5000 SEK221066.50000 KZT
10000 SEK442133.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Swedish Krona
1 KZT0.02262 SEK
5 KZT0.11309 SEK
10 KZT0.22618 SEK
20 KZT0.45235 SEK
50 KZT1.13088 SEK
100 KZT2.26176 SEK
250 KZT5.65440 SEK
500 KZT11.30880 SEK
1000 KZT22.61760 SEK
2000 KZT45.23520 SEK
5000 KZT113.08800 SEK
10000 KZT226.17600 SEK