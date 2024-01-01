Mexican pesos to CFA francs beac today

Convert MXN to XAF at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
35,951 xaf

1.000 MXN = 35.95 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2941.4761.6640.96618.246
1 GBP1.17111.272105.6931.7281.9481.13121.358
1 USD0.920.786183.0821.3581.5310.88916.789
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / CFA Franc BEAC
1 MXN35.95120 XAF
5 MXN179.75600 XAF
10 MXN359.51200 XAF
20 MXN719.02400 XAF
50 MXN1,797.56000 XAF
100 MXN3,595.12000 XAF
250 MXN8,987.80000 XAF
500 MXN17,975.60000 XAF
1000 MXN35,951.20000 XAF
2000 MXN71,902.40000 XAF
5000 MXN179,756.00000 XAF
10000 MXN359,512.00000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Mexican Peso
1 XAF0.02782 MXN
5 XAF0.13908 MXN
10 XAF0.27816 MXN
20 XAF0.55631 MXN
50 XAF1.39078 MXN
100 XAF2.78155 MXN
250 XAF6.95388 MXN
500 XAF13.90775 MXN
1000 XAF27.81550 MXN
2000 XAF55.63100 MXN
5000 XAF139.07750 MXN
10000 XAF278.15500 MXN